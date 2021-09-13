Reef Trading Down 16.8% Over Last 7 Days (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Reef has a total market cap of $318.51 million and $53.40 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Reef has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Reef coin can now be purchased for $0.0232 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.38 or 0.00367320 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00060009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.02 or 0.00150176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00013713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 13,709,721,016 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

