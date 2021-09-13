Refereum One Day Volume Reaches $10.45 Million (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Refereum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Refereum has a total market cap of $72.13 million and approximately $10.45 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00060478 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.51 or 0.00151917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00013680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $333.29 or 0.00739033 BTC.

Refereum Coin Profile

Refereum (RFR) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Buying and Selling Refereum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

