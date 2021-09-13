Refinable (FINE) Achieves Market Cap of $11.03 Million

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last week, Refinable has traded 38.2% lower against the dollar. Refinable has a total market cap of $11.03 million and approximately $776,784.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refinable coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00079811 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00121275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.46 or 0.00173453 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,582.20 or 0.99835250 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.82 or 0.07089381 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.21 or 0.00916376 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

