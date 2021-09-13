REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of REGENXBIO worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 5,163.2% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $33.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.17. REGENXBIO Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.17 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 90.05%. REGENXBIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $180,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,425,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

