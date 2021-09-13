REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Gap Up to $33.08

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.08, but opened at $39.49. REGENXBIO shares last traded at $42.10, with a volume of 34,800 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.64.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.17 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 90.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $180,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,425,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,304,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,030,000 after acquiring an additional 870,668 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,721,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,594,000 after acquiring an additional 220,966 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,340,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,828,000 after acquiring an additional 216,821 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 321.9% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,757,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,980,000 after purchasing an additional 124,616 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

