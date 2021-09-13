REGENXBIO Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 4,233 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,503% compared to the average daily volume of 264 put options.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $180,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,425,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. RTW Investments LP increased its position in REGENXBIO by 321.9% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,757,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,166 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in REGENXBIO by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,500,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,415,000 after purchasing an additional 899,513 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in REGENXBIO by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,304,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,030,000 after purchasing an additional 870,668 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in REGENXBIO by 580.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 906,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,914,000 after purchasing an additional 773,100 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in REGENXBIO by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 463,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,010,000 after purchasing an additional 235,216 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX traded up $9.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.54. The stock had a trading volume of 115,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,142. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.21.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.17 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 90.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.63.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

