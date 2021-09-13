Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) General Counsel Sells $227,630.00 in Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $227,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.70. 1,491,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,831. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $64.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average of $33.82.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. FMR LLC grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,362,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,548 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,050,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,131,000 after purchasing an additional 741,600 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,505,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,031,000 after purchasing an additional 731,517 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,640,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,633,000 after purchasing an additional 709,618 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.80.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

