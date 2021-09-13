Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) SVP Sells $787,500.00 in Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

RLAY traded up $3.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.70. 1,491,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,831. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.82. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 77.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,362,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,145,000 after buying an additional 4,533,548 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $27,050,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 19.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,131,000 after buying an additional 741,600 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 94.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,505,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,031,000 after buying an additional 731,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 36.7% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,640,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,633,000 after buying an additional 709,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on RLAY shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

