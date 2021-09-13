Relite Finance (RELI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14,888.00

Relite Finance (CURRENCY:RELI) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Relite Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0642 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Relite Finance has traded down 24% against the US dollar. Relite Finance has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $14,888.00 worth of Relite Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00077042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00123448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.60 or 0.00174114 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,218.02 or 1.00161549 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,264.92 or 0.07232062 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.52 or 0.00889400 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Relite Finance Profile

Relite Finance’s total supply is 37,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,837,121 coins. Relite Finance’s official Twitter account is @relitefinance

