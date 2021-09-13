Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,632 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Relx were worth $4,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RELX opened at $30.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.17. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.3351 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.24%.

RELX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, June 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Relx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

