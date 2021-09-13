Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

RNLSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renault from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

OTCMKTS:RNLSY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.82. 21,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,939. Renault has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.87.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

