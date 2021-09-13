renBTC Reaches Market Capitalization of $669.64 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 13th. One renBTC coin can currently be bought for about $44,138.22 or 0.99932039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. renBTC has a total market cap of $669.64 million and approximately $10.17 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, renBTC has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00059019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.62 or 0.00150827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00013504 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000386 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00042637 BTC.

renBTC Profile

RENBTC is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 15,171 coins. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

