Render Token Price Tops $1.12 on Exchanges (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Render Token has a market cap of $176.53 million and approximately $4.36 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token coin can now be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00002511 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00060082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.82 or 0.00151609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00013525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00042778 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token (RNDR) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,154,452 coins and its circulating supply is 157,153,487 coins. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars.

