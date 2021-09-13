renDOGE (RENDOGE) Hits Market Capitalization of $732,822.12

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last week, renDOGE has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar. renDOGE has a market cap of $732,822.12 and approximately $104,325.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000525 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00079143 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.86 or 0.00123334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.92 or 0.00174246 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,335.20 or 1.00088693 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,247.90 or 0.07170534 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.89 or 0.00898311 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002971 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

