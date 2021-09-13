Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Up 7.9%

Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) shot up 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.90 and last traded at $48.76. 66,639 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,136,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.17.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REGI. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.09 and a 200-day moving average of $62.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.67.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $664,168.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 71,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,324.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.32 per share, with a total value of $55,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,757 shares in the company, valued at $318,477.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,430 and sold 33,151 shares worth $1,950,627. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGI. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 162.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 19.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth $3,262,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.