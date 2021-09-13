Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Up 7.9%

Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) shot up 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.90 and last traded at $48.76. 66,639 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,136,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.17.
Several brokerages have recently commented on REGI. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.09 and a 200-day moving average of $62.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.67.
In other Renewable Energy Group news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $664,168.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 71,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,324.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.32 per share, with a total value of $55,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,757 shares in the company, valued at $318,477.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,430 and sold 33,151 shares worth $1,950,627. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGI. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 162.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 19.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth $3,262,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.
Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:REGI)
Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.
See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?
Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.