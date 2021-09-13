Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $597.80

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 597.80 ($7.81) and last traded at GBX 595.40 ($7.78), with a volume of 5190 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 592.20 ($7.74).

Several brokerages have commented on RTO. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 607 ($7.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 601.17 ($7.85).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55. The company has a market cap of £11.07 billion and a PE ratio of 42.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 553.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 842.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a GBX 2.09 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is 0.39%.

In other Rentokil Initial news, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 77,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.32), for a total transaction of £431,603.20 ($563,892.34). Also, insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 583 ($7.62), for a total transaction of £50,767.64 ($66,328.25).

Rentokil Initial Company Profile (LON:RTO)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

