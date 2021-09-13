Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RPTX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

RPTX stock opened at $32.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of -0.35. Repare Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.31.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Todd Foley sold 14,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $484,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 32,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $1,099,108.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 340,713 shares of company stock worth $11,541,612. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

