Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,763 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Repay worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Repay during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Repay during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 90.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 26.3% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $98,943.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,805,293.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jason Kirk sold 3,832 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $95,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 178,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RPAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $22.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Repay Holdings Co. has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $28.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $48.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.90) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Repay Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

