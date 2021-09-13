Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) CEO Sells $7,368,750.00 in Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total value of $7,368,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

RGEN traded down $5.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $289.57. The company had a trading volume of 477,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,208. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.58. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.77 and a beta of 0.90. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $138.00 and a 1 year high of $297.58.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen in the first quarter worth about $2,925,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 9.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 67.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 50.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

