Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Sets New 52-Week High at $126.14

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $126.14 and last traded at $125.29, with a volume of 25076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.24.

Several analysts recently commented on RSG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.39. The company has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. Research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 61.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Republic Services by 37.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

