Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 9th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 17.18%.

APLE has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $14.49 on Monday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $16.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.34 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 19,942.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,268,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232,079 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,385,000 after buying an additional 4,762,256 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 58.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,182,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,221,000 after buying an additional 3,013,971 shares during the period. Northwood Liquid Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter worth about $34,175,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 62.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,914,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,608,000 after buying an additional 1,880,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 414,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,441.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $81,478 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

