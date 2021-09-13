Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($3.90) per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENTA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

ENTA opened at $56.07 on Monday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 0.43.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.