Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:KALV)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV opened at $20.20 on Monday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.09. The firm has a market cap of $493.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,090 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,721 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $32,052.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,886.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,234 shares in the company, valued at $168,961.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,067 shares of company stock worth $376,153 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.