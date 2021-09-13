Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) – SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVIR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Shares of AVIR opened at $28.60 on Monday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $94.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.79. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.08.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.99 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

