Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $8.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.25. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ FY2023 earnings at $8.99 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DGX. Mizuho upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

DGX stock opened at $154.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.12 and a 200-day moving average of $134.43. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $108.28 and a fifty-two week high of $160.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451 in the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 552,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,939,000 after acquiring an additional 34,840 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,958,000 after purchasing an additional 27,016 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 183.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 95,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,612,000 after purchasing an additional 61,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 302.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 53,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 40,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

