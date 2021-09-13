Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September, 13th (AAPL, AFRM, AGRX, ALB, APLS, ATR, AZO, BHVN, BN, COTY)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, September 13th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $175.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $150.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $3.50. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $218.00 to $246.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $270.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $265.00 to $290.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $80.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $135.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $151.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €70.00 ($82.35) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $7.60 to $8.25. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $55.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $370.00 to $350.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $365.00 to $360.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $71.00 to $68.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $3.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $36.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $40.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $39.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $66.00 to $75.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $104.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $80.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $515.00 to $535.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $37.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $57.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $130.00 to $140.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $29.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $13.00 to $14.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $695.00 to $564.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $990.00 to $800.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $24.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $21.63 to $18.22. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $38.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $100.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $180.00 to $205.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its price target raised by Stephens from $600.00 to $700.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

