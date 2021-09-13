Research Analysts Set Expectations for Calavo Growers, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Calavo Growers in a report issued on Friday, September 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.43.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of CVGW opened at $38.98 on Monday. Calavo Growers has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $689.28 million, a PE ratio of 95.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 738,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,865,000 after purchasing an additional 546,875 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,849,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 517.6% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 57,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 48,455 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,946,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

