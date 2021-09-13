Research Analysts Set Expectations for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $3.13 for the year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $377.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.70.

PLAY stock opened at $35.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $51.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $311,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,624,364.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

