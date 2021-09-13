Research Analysts Set Expectations for RH’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RH in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will earn $25.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $23.50.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised their target price on RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett upgraded RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their target price for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.33.

NYSE RH opened at $694.47 on Monday. RH has a fifty-two week low of $330.64 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $689.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $636.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.37 million. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.90 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in RH by 4.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC lifted its position in RH by 16.1% during the first quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of RH by 33.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at about $87,060,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 41.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

