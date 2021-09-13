Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 13th (ADAP, ALB, AWRE, BAC, BLDP, CBWBF, DSX, EVH, EWBC, FCMGF)

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2021

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, September 13th:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $6.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $245.00 to $270.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $250.00 to $296.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $240.00 to $290.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE). Lake Street Capital issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was upgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a hold rating to a buy rating. Odeon Capital Group LLC currently has $46.50 price target on the stock.

Eight Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD). Eight Capital issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $30.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $87.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI). Roth Capital issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $42.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $65.00 to $56.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

