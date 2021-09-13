Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 13th (ADAP, ALB, AWRE, BAC, BLDP, CBWBF, DSX, EVH, EWBC, FCMGF)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, September 13th:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $6.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $245.00 to $270.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $250.00 to $296.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $240.00 to $290.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE). Lake Street Capital issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was upgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a hold rating to a buy rating. Odeon Capital Group LLC currently has $46.50 price target on the stock.

Eight Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD). Eight Capital issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $30.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $87.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI). Roth Capital issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $42.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $65.00 to $56.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

