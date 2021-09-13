Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 13th (CAG, EBAY, ECHO, GOGL, ISEE, MCFT, NOMD, NPTN, RRGB, SY)

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2021

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, September 13th:

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its positive rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Securities. They currently have a $48.25 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $762.00 price target on the stock.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) had its positive rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.