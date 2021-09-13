Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 13th (CAG, EBAY, ECHO, GOGL, ISEE, MCFT, NOMD, NPTN, RRGB, SY)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, September 13th:

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its positive rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO)

had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Securities. They currently have a $48.25 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $762.00 price target on the stock.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) had its positive rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

