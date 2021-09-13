Reserve Rights Market Cap Achieves $456.21 Million (RSR)

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. One Reserve Rights coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Reserve Rights has a total market capitalization of $456.21 million and $46.94 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Reserve Rights has traded down 32.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00058838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.20 or 0.00152584 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00013705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00042509 BTC.

Reserve Rights Profile

Reserve Rights is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,159,999,000 coins. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol . Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases. At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens. Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing. “

Reserve Rights Coin Trading

