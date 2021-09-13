Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Trading Down 9.7%

Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR)’s stock price fell 9.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.62 and last traded at $8.62. 9,752 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 177,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Several brokerages recently commented on RSVR. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Reservoir Media in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Reservoir Media in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price target for the company.

Reservoir Media Company Profile (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.