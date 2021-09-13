Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Resideo Technologies worth $8,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,088,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,154 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 17,693.8% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,799,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777,979 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 8.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,614,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,123,000 after purchasing an additional 292,836 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,579,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,121,000 after acquiring an additional 81,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,357,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,588,000 after acquiring an additional 302,434 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Resideo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

Shares of REZI opened at $29.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $33.25.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $201,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $62,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,406 shares of company stock worth $538,878. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

