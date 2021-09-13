Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.00

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 22.80 ($0.30), with a volume of 76862 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.30 ($0.30).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 58 ($0.76) price target on shares of Resolute Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Resolute Mining alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 28.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 29.68. The firm has a market cap of £251.69 million and a P/E ratio of -1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.