Revere Bank (LON:REVB) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Revere Bank (LON:REVB) were up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 161 ($2.10) and last traded at GBX 160.25 ($2.09). Approximately 88,921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 209,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159.50 ($2.08).

The firm has a market cap of £496.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24.

In other news, insider Jeremy J. Leighton Schwartz acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 155 ($2.03) per share, for a total transaction of £3,100 ($4,050.17).

Revere Bank engages in the provision of business and personal banking services. It utilizes cutting-edge technology and delivery systems. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

