Reviewing FREYR Battery (FREY) and Its Peers

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) is one of 49 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare FREYR Battery to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares FREYR Battery and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|FREYR Battery
|N/A
|-$7.58 million
|-15.17
|FREYR Battery Competitors
|$661.88 million
|$10.11 million
|2.10
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for FREYR Battery and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|FREYR Battery
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
|FREYR Battery Competitors
|65
|502
|731
|13
|2.53
FREYR Battery currently has a consensus target price of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 112.45%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 18.97%. Given FREYR Battery’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe FREYR Battery is more favorable than its competitors.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
50.0% of FREYR Battery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Risk & Volatility
FREYR Battery has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FREYR Battery’s competitors have a beta of -0.49, suggesting that their average share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares FREYR Battery and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|FREYR Battery
|N/A
|-860.00%
|-14.80%
|FREYR Battery Competitors
|-1.25%
|-11.96%
|-2.06%
Summary
FREYR Battery competitors beat FREYR Battery on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
About FREYR Battery
FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.
