Reviewing FREYR Battery (FREY) and Its Rivals

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) is one of 49 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare FREYR Battery to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

50.0% of FREYR Battery shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for FREYR Battery and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FREYR Battery 0 0 3 0 3.00 FREYR Battery Competitors 65 502 731 13 2.53

FREYR Battery currently has a consensus price target of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 111.29%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 19.01%. Given FREYR Battery’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe FREYR Battery is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FREYR Battery and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FREYR Battery N/A -$7.58 million -15.33 FREYR Battery Competitors $661.88 million $10.11 million 1.70

FREYR Battery’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than FREYR Battery. FREYR Battery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

FREYR Battery has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FREYR Battery’s competitors have a beta of -0.49, suggesting that their average share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FREYR Battery and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FREYR Battery N/A -860.00% -14.80% FREYR Battery Competitors -1.25% -11.96% -2.06%

Summary

FREYR Battery competitors beat FREYR Battery on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.