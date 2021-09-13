Reviewing IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) & Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO)

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) and Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for IMARA and Generation Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMARA 0 1 1 0 2.50 Generation Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00

IMARA presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 535.29%. Generation Bio has a consensus target price of $43.50, suggesting a potential upside of 60.28%. Given IMARA’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe IMARA is more favorable than Generation Bio.

Profitability

This table compares IMARA and Generation Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMARA N/A -74.80% -69.28% Generation Bio N/A -28.04% -25.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.6% of IMARA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of Generation Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 39.6% of IMARA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Generation Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IMARA and Generation Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMARA N/A N/A -$41.36 million ($3.53) -1.20 Generation Bio N/A N/A -$80.52 million ($2.95) -9.20

Generation Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IMARA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

IMARA has a beta of 3.71, indicating that its share price is 271% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generation Bio has a beta of 5.56, indicating that its share price is 456% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Generation Bio beats IMARA on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

IMARA Company Profile

IMARA Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co., a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Torus Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Generation Bio Co. in November 2017. Generation Bio Co. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

