Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Gap Up to $62.54

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $62.54, but opened at $65.93. Revolve Group shares last traded at $63.97, with a volume of 5,408 shares.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.39.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $89,628.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $12,514,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,696,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,516,059 shares of company stock worth $97,385,917. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 24.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 127,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 25,202 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter worth about $6,177,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 25.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 884,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,955,000 after purchasing an additional 180,607 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 40.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 36,479 shares during the period. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

