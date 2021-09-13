REVV 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.19 Million (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One REVV coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, REVV has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. REVV has a total market capitalization of $45.09 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00060009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.02 or 0.00150176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00013713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00043155 BTC.

About REVV

REVV is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

REVV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

