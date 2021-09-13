REVV (REVV) Price Down 24.7% This Week

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 13th. REVV has a market capitalization of $46.18 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REVV coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000371 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, REVV has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get REVV alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00058900 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.85 or 0.00153829 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002774 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00013750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00042628 BTC.

REVV Coin Profile

REVV is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com . The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

REVV Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REVV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REVV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.