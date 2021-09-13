(Reynolds) Marie C. Infante Sells 359 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Director (Reynolds) Marie C. Infante sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $24,839.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

OrthoPediatrics stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.77. 1,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,080. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.69 and a beta of 0.69. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $72.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.36.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 36.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. Analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 8.2% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,720,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,858,000 after buying an additional 207,211 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,155,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,343,000 after buying an additional 26,987 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 730,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,161,000 after buying an additional 23,764 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 66.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 682,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,289,000 after buying an additional 271,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 6.1% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 538,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,272,000 after acquiring an additional 31,113 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KIDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

