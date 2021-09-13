RH (NYSE:RH) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $6.53 Per Share

RH (NYSE:RH) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for RH in a research note issued on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.68. William Blair also issued estimates for RH’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $25.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $27.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Gordon Haskett raised RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $730.33.

NYSE:RH opened at $694.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $689.08 and a 200-day moving average of $636.72. RH has a 52 week low of $330.64 and a 52 week high of $744.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.90 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter valued at $693,140,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter valued at $186,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter valued at $87,060,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 302,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,101,000 after acquiring an additional 136,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,105,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

