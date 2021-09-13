RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Shares Down 1.3%

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM)’s stock price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,514 ($45.91) and last traded at GBX 3,534 ($46.17). 38,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 61,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,582 ($46.80).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RHIM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on RHI Magnesita from GBX 5,200 ($67.94) to GBX 4,750 ($62.06) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,700 ($61.41) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,380 ($70.29) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,928.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,180.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of €0.50 ($0.59) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. RHI Magnesita’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.20%.

About RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM)

RHI Magnesita N.V. develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

