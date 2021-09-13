Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 12,806 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 390,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,806 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.39% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $7,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKT opened at $16.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average of $17.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $22.40.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

SKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, EVP Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $139,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,726 shares in the company, valued at $913,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $271,660. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

