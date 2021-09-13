Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 767,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,215 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Coty worth $7,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Coty by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Coty during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Coty during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James started coverage on Coty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

NYSE:COTY opened at $8.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 2.51. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.83.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Coty had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances.

