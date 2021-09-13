Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.13% of Celsius worth $7,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Celsius by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,643,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,257 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,818,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Celsius by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,022,000 after purchasing an additional 59,611 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 356,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,115,000 after buying an additional 149,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 288,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after buying an additional 38,866 shares during the last quarter. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celsius alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CELH. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Celsius stock opened at $91.45 on Monday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $93.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 653.21 and a beta of 2.14.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.67 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.