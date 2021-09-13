Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.40 Million Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,827 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $7,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $29.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.96. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 80.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $18.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 680.00%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.