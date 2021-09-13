Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.40 Million Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,827 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $7,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.
Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 80.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $18.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 680.00%.
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile
Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.
