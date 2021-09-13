Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.54 Million Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,590 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of Trinity Industries worth $7,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,049,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,871,000 after purchasing an additional 430,945 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 613,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,472,000 after purchasing an additional 418,438 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,793,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,433,000 after purchasing an additional 376,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 696,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,830,000 after acquiring an additional 320,909 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.66.

Shares of TRN stock opened at $28.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.93 and a beta of 1.38. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.17.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $371.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.95 million. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 227.03%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

